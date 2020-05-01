Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When or how the 2020 Major League Baseball season begins is yet to be determined. But one thing for sure is the Cleveland Indians will be down a pitcher.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Friday announced that reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by the league after a positive PED test.

Clase, anticipated to be an important member of Cleveland’s bullpen, tested positive for Boldenone, a naturally occurring anabolic-androgenic steroid typically used in veterinary medicine, especially horses. The drug is commonly used by humans illegally for doping within bodybuilding.

Of course, this performance-enhancing substance is banned by the league.

“We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the Indians said in a statement. “We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game. We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement.”

The 22-year-old right-hander was acquired as the main piece of a trade in which Cleveland sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers in December.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images