Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman reportedly is searching for new representation, according to multiple reports.

Bregman had been represented by Klutch Sports.

Not major news, right?

Well, it’s certainly interesting when you take into account that LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, works for Klutch Sports. And it was announced Friday that James’ media company, Uninterrupted, will produce a documentary on the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

It begs the question that Bregman, perhaps, may not have appreciated hearing that someone in the agency was involved in a documentary about the Astros’ scandal, and thus he made a change.

Then again, Bregman’s decision could be completely unrelated to James being at Klutch Sports, of course. After all, players switch agents all the time. But it certainly piques the interest about something possibly taking place behind the scenes.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images