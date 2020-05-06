Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday marks a quarter century since the last ever Celtics game was played on the parquet at the old Boston Garden.

On May 5, 1995, the eighth-seeded C’s fell to the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs, ending their season and an important chapter in the franchises history.

The Boston Celtics played their last game ever at the old Boston Garden 25 years ago today. Shaquille O'Neal and Horace Grant combined for 48 points for the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of the first-round of the NBA playoffs. "The Boston Garden is now officially closed." – Shaq — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) May 5, 2020

Built in 1928, the old Garden hosted 19 NBA Finals series from 1957-87.

Naturally, the Los Angeles Lakers were the only opposing team to win an NBA championship inside the building but they only did it once in 1985. The Boston Garden also hosted All-Star festivities on four occasions.

Nine of the Celtics’ 17 NBA titles were won under its roof, in part because the arena gave teams a true home-court advantage. The building wasn’t air conditioned, adding pun to their heated rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Celtics players knew about dead-spots in the floor they could trap opponents into dribbling on in order to force turnovers.

Found this one of the old Boston Garden in the middle of demolition. Literally. pic.twitter.com/pIpMUZ65ih — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) December 31, 2017

The building was demolished in 1998. Since moving into their new home, TD Garden, Boston has won one NBA Championship in 2008.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images