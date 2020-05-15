Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Jordan arguably has been the most talked about athlete throughout quarantine.

ESPN pushed up its release of the 10-part documentary series, “The Last Dance,” which chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ run to the 1997-98 NBA championship, while also digging deep into the life of MJ.

It seems with each passing week, someone else comes out with another new Jordan story. With the final two installments, current Northwestern University director of sports journalism and ESPN contributor J.A. Adande joined “NESN After Hours” to tell a Jordan story of his own from his time covering the team with the Chicago Sun-Times.

