Like many engaged couples, “The Late Late Show” script coordinator Joe Dolce and fiancee Isabelle Redman were forced to postpone their wedding this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, their wedding was supposed to take place last weekend.

So, two MLB rivals gave the couple the surprise of a lifetime during Tuesday night’s episode of the program to help make up for it.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez and New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton joined forces with host James Cordon to deliver surprise messages to Dolce (a diehard Yankees fan) and Redman (a devout Red Sox supporter) via Zoom.

Martinez went first, sending his condolences and offering some uplifting advice before poking a little fun at Redman for deciding to marry a Yankees fan.

“I’m sorry about that. I know that can’t be easy on you,” Martinez joked. “But you know what, if you can get through this Isabelle, if you guys and this marriage can get through this, you can get through anything.”

Stanton took a similar jab while addressing Dolce in a separate video.

“Joe, I know you’re a Yankees fan, which means you’re smart,” Stanton said. “So, if you’re half as smart at picking a spouse as you are a team to support, then I’m sure you’re in good hands with Isabelle. Except you missed the biggest red flag man, and it’s that Red Sox flag that she’s got. Hopefully, it’s collecting dust off in the garage somewhere, where it needs to be. So just iron that out and it’ll be smooth sailing from there.”

Cordon completed the trio of surprises with two tickets to sit in the owners’ box the next time the Yankees play the Sox at Fenway Park.

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images