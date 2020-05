Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NESN’s Jahmai Webster catches up with some of the members of the Boston Red Sox on Zoom during the quarantine.

See some of the interactions in the video above.