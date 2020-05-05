[nesn_embed service=dailymotion src=”https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7tpk2j” width=”640″ height=”360″]

There’s been quite a bit of quarterback shuffling in the NFC South this offseason.

Both the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers made major free-agent splashes, each signing one of the top signal-callers to reach the open market back in March. The Panthers replaced Cam Newton with Teddy Bridgewater, while the Bucs swapped out Jameis Winston for Tom Brady.

Winston didn’t go very far after departing Tampa Bay, though, as he since has latched on with the New Orleans Saints. The 26-year-old now is focused on his new opportunity, and it doesn’t sound like he’s dwelling on how things shook out in Central Florida.

“Man, he’s (Brady) getting one with his quarterback room with Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert,” Winston said Friday on NFL Network, as transcribed by 247Sports. “He’s getting a great quarterback room there. Those guys will love him. They’re going to compete. They’re going to push him. He’s going to get an excellent receiving core, especially throughout the season. Chris Godwin is coming off a (great season). You already know Mike Evans is one of the best in the game. I’m going to miss them, but I’ve got a great No. 13 that I can throw it to, too. But he’s going to a great team.

“Man, I can’t wait to compete against them. It’s going to be fun. I know Tom is going to bring his relentlessness, his attitude there. But it’s going to be fun and we’re going to be ready to compete. We always been competing. When I was at Tampa, we got them sometimes, they got us sometimes. Last year, they swept us. So I know they’re going to try to get us this year. But I’m in that black and gold now, so I’m going to be like, ‘Who dat? Who dat? Who dat say dey gonna beat dem Saints?'”

We’ll find out when the Saints and Bucs will collide in the upcoming season Thursday night when the NFL reveals the official 2020 schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images