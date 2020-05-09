The NBA is willing to wait quite a while to get the season restarted.

Of course, the current campaign is on pause amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but slowly *some* normalcy is beginning to resume. Teams are able to reopen their facilities on a limited basis if it complies with state requirements, and commissioner Adam Silver has started talking to the players’ association about possible restart plans.

But things remain plenty uncertain, which is little surprise given the impact and unpredictability of the pandemic.

And while Labor Day initially was named as a time frame for the current season to be completed by, it appears it could be even later than that. Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley indicated on Twitter that the league might be willing to wait until October to crown a champion.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix then added a little more insight as to why a January 2021 start for next season could be agreeable.

Silver indicated that the league is in no rush to restart the season, so it could be weeks before we see some semblance of a concrete plan.

Doc Rivers Is Concerned About Hasty Return To NBA Action Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images