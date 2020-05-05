Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman wasn’t the only Patriots player who celebrated Star Wars Day on Monday.

New England’s new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, also got in on the fun. The 2019 fourth-rounder shared a photo of himself running out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium accompanied by the caption, “May the 4th be with you🤓.” Of course, Stidham dons jersey No. 4 for the Patriots.

The clever post earned a seal of approval from Tom Brady, who dropped a comment for his former backup.

“Love this Stiddy,” Brady wrote.

Stidham wasn’t the only young Patriot who Brady hyped up Monday. The six-time Super Bowl champion also offered words of encouragement to second-year wideout Jakobi Meyers.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images