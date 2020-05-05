Julian Edelman wasn’t the only Patriots player who celebrated Star Wars Day on Monday.
New England’s new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, also got in on the fun. The 2019 fourth-rounder shared a photo of himself running out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium accompanied by the caption, “May the 4th be with you🤓.” Of course, Stidham dons jersey No. 4 for the Patriots.
The clever post earned a seal of approval from Tom Brady, who dropped a comment for his former backup.
“Love this Stiddy,” Brady wrote.
Stidham wasn’t the only young Patriot who Brady hyped up Monday. The six-time Super Bowl champion also offered words of encouragement to second-year wideout Jakobi Meyers.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images