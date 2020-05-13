Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown has a reputation for being wise beyond his 23 years.

And apparently, he’s well aware of the benefits of burning sage for his health and wellness.

In an interview with GQ, the young Boston Celtics star revealed 10 things he can’t live without, and said he travels with sage most everywhere he goes.

“Next essential is sage. If you don’t know what this is, you need to get to know it,” Brown said in the video.” Like the same thing with tea, I like to travel with it in my bag. You know, when I get to different places that I’m going I like to just lightly sage the area just to make sure the aura is clean when I’m walking into it.”

Burning sage is said to remove bacteria from the air and reduce stress and anxiety, among other cleansing benefits.

Watch the full video below, where Brown also mentions a love for Kanye West and John Coltrane albums, as well as his hat collection ever since he cut off his flat top.

Sage remained the most out-there essential he lists, however.

Brown says he picked up the ritual in college at the University of California Berkley four or five years ago, where a professor would do it before every class as a tradition to remind students of their privilege to be there.

Perhaps the fourth-year Celtic had introduced the practice in the locker room this season, as it seems a lot of negative energy has been cleared since last year.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images