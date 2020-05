Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things may be looking up in Utah.

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell notably had a falling out after the pair tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, but the two reportedly are ready to “move forward” now.

The Jazz duo has since made full recoveries. Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus, leading to an immediate pause in league play.

