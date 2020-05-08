Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday night, and there was something that seemed to stand out.

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will play each other in back-to-back weeks in November.

Yes, you read that right.

If you think that seems a bit odd, you’d be right. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, this hasn’t happened since the 1991 season.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts once it was released.

Imagine how bitter Adam Gase is going to be when the Dolphins beat the Jets, go on vacation for a week and then come back from vacation and beat him again. — Daniel (@DanielEliesen) May 7, 2020

Dolphins. Bye. Dolphins.

That’s different — I Bleed Jets Green (@bleedjetsgreen) May 7, 2020

Playing the Dolphins twice in a row is fun. — Matt (@ZazzyJets) May 8, 2020

Who the heck scheduled the Jets for Dolphins-Bye-Dolphins? That’s really weird. Need to play them early as they should be gelling by November. Then again, they could start hot and then fall apart like they normally do. Ugh. At least we have a late bye. @NFL #nflschedule #JETS — David Baghdassarian (@bags) May 8, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images