The 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday night, and there was something that seemed to stand out.

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will play each other in back-to-back weeks in November.

Yes, you read that right.

If you think that seems a bit odd, you’d be right. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, this hasn’t happened since the 1991 season.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts once it was released.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images