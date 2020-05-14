Joe Buck took to Twitter on Thursday to clear up a few things.

Buck made waves this week for his appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” during which the longtime play-by-play announcer discussed the possibility of piping in crowd noise and putting virtual fans in the stands for NFL broadcasts this season.

On Thursday, after some confusion regarding the specifics of his comments, Buck explained the importance of artificial crowd noise while also clarifying that FOX is “working on” the concept of virtual fans.

According to Buck, nothing is etched in stone as TV networks, like FOX, grapple with the uncertainty surrounding sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea of fake crowd noise — whether piped into actual stadiums or just game broadcasts — seems weird. The idea of virtual fans seems even weirder.

But, as Buck noted, these are unprecedented times, which call for unprecedented measures. And the reality is games might be even more awkward with no underlying crowd presence whatsoever, so maybe we should get a little crazy. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.

Nevertheless, it’s important to note everything is a work in progress at this point. It’s so hard to project day to day, let alone week to week or month to month, that we can’t say for sure what the sports landscape will look like when the NFL season is scheduled to kick off in September.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images