Joe Thornton is cleaning up his look.
The San Jose Sharks center has long sported a lengthy beard that, while multiple colors, mostly has turned grey.
But now it’s gone.
The San Jose Sharks shared a video of Thornton and his daughter revealing that the facial hair now has *poof* disappeared. They made the announcement in a pretty funny, before-and-after, way, as well.
*poof* pic.twitter.com/kQVdFwjnI2
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 2, 2020
Well done.
Thornton currently is 40-years-old, but the new (old?) look is more reminiscent of the early days of his career, which was spent with the Boston Bruins.
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images