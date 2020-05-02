Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Thornton is cleaning up his look.

The San Jose Sharks center has long sported a lengthy beard that, while multiple colors, mostly has turned grey.

But now it’s gone.

The San Jose Sharks shared a video of Thornton and his daughter revealing that the facial hair now has *poof* disappeared. They made the announcement in a pretty funny, before-and-after, way, as well.

Well done.

Thornton currently is 40-years-old, but the new (old?) look is more reminiscent of the early days of his career, which was spent with the Boston Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images