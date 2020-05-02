Joe Thornton is cleaning up his look.

The San Jose Sharks center has long sported a lengthy beard that, while multiple colors, mostly has turned grey.

But now it’s gone.

The San Jose Sharks shared a video of Thornton and his daughter revealing that the facial hair now has *poof* disappeared. They made the announcement in a pretty funny, before-and-after, way, as well.

Well done.

Thornton currently is 40-years-old, but the new (old?) look is more reminiscent of the early days of his career, which was spent with the Boston Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images