Editor’s Note: May 10 marks mark the 50th anniversary of Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr’s iconic, 1970 Stanley Cup Final-clinching goal against the St. Louis Blues. In the lead up to the anniversary, NESN.com is remembering that team and Orr’s goal, which will include NESN’s airing of the “1970 Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind” on Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET. On May 10, NHL Network will air “The 1970 Bruins: Big Bad & Bobby” a documentary celebrating that team. Click here for more Bruins coverage.

Bobby Orr’s famous Mother’s Day goal is one that’s known among hockey fans whether or not they were alive during 1970.

We’ve all seen the picture. We’ve all watched the video. Some of us probably even have a still frame of Orr being airborne after scoring the overtime goal against the St. Louis Blues to crown the Boston Bruins the 1970 Stanley Cup.

Johnny Bucyk, who was part of that 1970 team, held a conference call Wednesday. Naturally, he discussed Orr’s game-winning goal.

“He had a shot that he kept down low,” Bucyk said. “I don’t think his shot, half the time, was over a foot high. We thought that might be the key, to keep the puck down low when you’re shooting at the goaltender.

“We moved the puck around pretty quick, we had positions to play, we thought of different ideas,” he continued. “When you get somebody like Bobby on the point, and Freddy Stanfield who had a good shot, that made it so much easier.”

With names like Orr, Bucyk, Stanfield, Ken Hodge and Phil Esposito on the ice during that play, it’s no surprise the puck found the back of the net.

A statue of Orr which stands outside TD Garden reminds Bruins fans of the goal to this day, and a raffle for a one-of-a-kind replica of “The Goal” statue currently is taking place until May 8, with the proceeds benefitting the Boston Bruins Foundation’s coronavirus relief efforts (details here).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images