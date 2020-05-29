UFC president Dana White explained Thursday why it’s unlikely Jon Jones will jump to heavyweight to face Francis Ngannou in a much-anticipated superfight.

The comments didn’t sit well with Jones, who fired back on social media by vehemently disputing his boss’ claims.

White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Jones’ financial demands simply were too high while also pointing out the UFC light heavyweight champion has unfinished business in his current weight class.

“It’s one thing to come out and say, ‘I want more money,’ ” White said. “The amount of money Jon Jones wanted — first of all, in the light heavyweight division, (a rematch) against Dominick Reyes is the fight that makes sense. Is Jon Jones going to fight Francis Ngannou and then take a run at the heavyweight title? I don’t believe that. He’s never wanted to move to heavyweight before.

“For the amount of money he’s asking for, it’s not going to happen. He couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”

Jones responded by quote-tweeting a clip of White’s interview and posting: “It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer.”

Jones followed up with a series of fiery tweets in which he called White’s comments “absolute (B.S.)” and declared he “never asked for an absurd amount of money.”

Jones also suggested he’s “not mad” at White or UFC, although that sure seems debatable based on the tone of his tweets.

If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I’m not going to give up hope the way I’m taking this whole thing is @Ufc don’t want to budget the Jon Jones heavyweight move up right now. They should’ve just said that, lying on me and saying I asked for too much it’s just unfair. That was unnecessary. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

You already let me down a bit by shutting down this Francis Mega fight, don’t add salt to the wound by telling the fans something that’s not the truth. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

if you’re wondering I’m not fighting with Ufc. I’m not mad at Dana or beefing. Just surprised he went that route. I said my piece, I’m over it — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Nevertheless, it appears a fight between Jones and Ngannou is off the table for now despite some serious buzz surrounding the potential showdown. It’s a disappointing development for those hoping to see whether Ngannou, a knockout artist, could continue his hot streak against one of UFC’s all-time tacticians.

Jones, one of the most accomplished yet polarizing fighters in MMA history, successfully defended his title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February, but it was a hard-fought contest after which some questioned the judges’ scoring. A rematch certainly makes sense, as White suggested, so perhaps Jones can set aside his current differences with UFC and explore that path instead.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images