Jonny Gomes hasn’t lost his touch.

The former Red Sox outfielder cemented a spot in Boston lore as he helped the squad take home the 2013 World Series, as well as help the city heal following the Boston Marathon bombings.

Gomes’ bat was loud that season — hitting .247 to go along with 13 home runs. But his voice within the clubhouse was even louder to help keep the team together after the tragedy.

Once the championship was won, and the boys were home in Boston for the parade, Gomes placed the trophy and a Sox jersey donning the number 617 along with “Boston Strong” on the back on the Marathon finish line as a sign of the resiliency of the city.

The 39-year-old joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “At Home With TC” on Thursday night to discuss the 2013 squad, as well as his thoughts on the potential return of baseball and how he’s been getting through quarantine.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images