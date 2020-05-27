Jordan Henderson accepts Liverpool’s historic campaign is all but certain to end on an odd note.

The Liverpool captain told BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday he would feel “strange” to receive the Premier League trophy in an empty stadium but, nevertheless, he’d be happy to do so. If the Premier League season resumes following a two- to three-plus-month suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak, games most likely will take place without fans in attendance.

Liverpool needs to win just two of its last nine games to clinch its first Premier League title and end a 30-year wait for an English league championship. Although the Premier League hasn’t formalized restart plans yet, Henderson allows his imagination to drift to the magic moment.

“Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange,” Henderson said. “”It is still not over. We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season.

“After that, whether we win it or whatever, then (receiving) the trophy and the fans not being there… you just have to deal with it when it comes. Hopefully it does happen. We are still in a very good position.

“It will mean we have won the Premier League and we will all be very happy but then we can look to the future — and whenever fans are allowed back into the stadium, I am sure we will have some sort of celebration together.”

The Premier League permitted Liverpool and other teams to resume full-contact practices Tuesday, representing another indication action in England’s top division likely will resume in the coming weeks.

Liverpool is determined to continue marching toward its ultimate goal, despite the fact accomplishing it will feel a lot different than the Reds imagined when they began back in August.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com