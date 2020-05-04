Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman clearly is up with the times.

(Or, you know, the people in charge of his social media accounts are.)

Regardless, the New England Patriots receiver was right on cue with his latest Instagram posts. In honor of Sunday night’s airing of “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6, Edelman pumped out a post (jokingly) likening himself to Michael Jordan. Then, to celebrate May 4 (Star Wars Day) Edelman — in his own way — shared a pair of photos honoring Luke Skywalker.

Here’s the Jordan post:

And here’s the “Star Wars” post:

Good stuff, Jules.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images