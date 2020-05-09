Jürgen Klopp is seeing Steven Gerrard regularly while the Liverpool manager and legendary former captain go about their daily exercise routines during lockdown.

In an interview with BT Sport, the boss was asked which retired player he would sign for the Reds.

“Easy. Steven Gerrard, Stevie. That’s easy!” Klopp replied, before telling a story that also features another Anfield icon and is sure to bring a smile to fans’ faces.

“The funny part is that I think I live for four-and-a-half years in the same town as Steven Gerrard and I met him never before, but since the lockdown I saw him already six or seven times. I go for a dog walk or a run or whatever, and he has a walk with the family and stuff like this so we saw each other more often than in all the time together before.

“One day I was on the phone with Gerard Houllier and met Steven Gerrard in the same moment, so that was really cool! These kind of things happen only in lockdown so some positive things happened for me as well.”

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com