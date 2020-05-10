Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 2012, Tony Ferguson didn’t get his hand raised.

Justin Gaethje defeated Ferguson via fifth-round knockout to secure the interim lightweight belt at UFC 249.

Gaethje appeared to control the fight from the start until official Herb Dean ruled Ferguson wasn’t fit enough to fight anymore with 1:21 left in the fifth round. Gaethje delivered an onslaught of strikes throughout the fight, but Ferguson showed he had a strong chin by eating some incredible shots.

👊💥😱 How is Ferguson still standing after this massive right from @Justin_Gaethje?! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Ow1Qdb3cNQ — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Dana White said earlier this week the winner of this fight would battle Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout. Nurmagomedov said he would be able to fight as early as July, after he is done observing Ramadan.

This was Ferguson’s first loss since he lost to Michael Johnson in 2012, snapping a 12-fight winning streak. Gaethje won his fourth-straight fight, all via knockout.

