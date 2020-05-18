Kemba Walker spent eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. So naturally, he learned quite a bit from owner Michael Jordan.

The Boston Celtics star blossomed in Charlotte, going from 12.1 to 25.6 points per game in nearly a decade with the squad. Walker says he learned a lot from Jordan during his first several seasons in the league, and is very appreciative of the opportunity to learn from one of the best basketball players to ever take the court.

He says Jordan gave him solid advice during his tenure with the Hornets.

“The advice he always gave me just how to bring it every night, man,” Walker said Sunday, via the team. “He always taught me, ‘Don’t get comfortable.’ Like, that’s his thing. ‘Don’t get comfortable. Don’t get comfortable.’ And I always heard it, too. Like, I ain’t getting comfortable, man! Like, I’m keeping this job forever! … That was just my mentality, like, I’m not getting comfortable. You know, I know who my boss is. You know? I’m not about to let (Jordan) down. So yeah. Man, he’s been very very influential in my basketball career.”

