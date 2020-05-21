The Paul Pierce vs. LeBron James “rivalry” apparently started with a loogie.

Pierce has done little to hide his disdain toward James over the years. The two superstars had some pretty incredible battles, especially dating back to Pierce’s prime with the Celtics and James’ ascent with the Cavaliers.

Pierce reminded the world he’s very capable of holding a long-term grudge this week when he inexplicably left LeBron off his list of the top five NBA players of all time. The omission rightfully took plenty of heat from an unforgiving internet.

But when you hear this story from Pierce’s former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, on why Pierce and James “hate each other,” you’ll realize this thing goes back years and is fairly nasty — or at least as much as NBA rivalries can be these days.

The spitting thing speaks for itself, but the video of LeBron wrapping up Perkins in a big hug before walking by an awkwardly smiling Pierce is all kinds of uncomfortable.

Unfortunately for Celtics fans and Pierce himself, this is a rivalry that will favor James when it’s all said and done. He’ll go down as one of the two or three best players to ever to play the game — despite The Truth’s own list.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images