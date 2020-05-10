Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a reaction to Saturday’s UFC 249 main event.

Exactly what that reaction was remains up to interpretation, however.

In case you missed it (spoiler warning), Justin Gaethje beat Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO to earn the UFC interim lightweight belt in Jacksonville, Fla. Gaethje likely now looks forward to a title-unification bout with lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, who was unable to fight Ferguson due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov tweeted out this two-word response:

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Nurmagomedov later offered a more lengthy response to the match.

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have a history of trash-talking, though it often has been of the “respectful” variety. It is far different from the nasty back-and-forth fans have seen between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, for example.

In any event, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, though a Nurmagomedov-Gaethje fight will be no less fascinating.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images