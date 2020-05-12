New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham has earned some praise from one of the NFL’s top offensive minds.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who had recruited Stidham to Texas Tech, expressed confidence in both Stidham and the Patriots while speaking on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.”

“He was committed to me for about a year (before choosing Baylor), and so I have always had a high regard of him as a player and as a person,” Kingsbury said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “I know they are very high on him up there in New England. I am excited to watch him play. I cheer for Texas kids and I think he has the ability.

Stidham seems to be the favorite to land the Patriots starting job while veteran Brian Hoyer will also be in the mix. The pair will lead the first quarterback room without Tom Brady in 20 years.

“It is going to be hard to replace the greatest of all-time, but (Patriots offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and those guys up there do a phenomenal job of developing QBs and if they feel confident in him, I feel confident in what they have going on,” Kingsbury said. “I am excited to watch him play.”

Kingsbury, of course, will get to see him up close as the Patriots host the Cardinals on November 29.

