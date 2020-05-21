Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Things got messy during the Toyota 500 at Darlington on Wednesday night.

Kyle Busch caused Chase Elliott to crash with 27 laps to go, ending Elliott’s night early. (Which he, understandably, wasn’t pleased about.) Elliott was in second place at the time.

The race ended early due to the rain and Denny Hamlin ended up being crowned the winner, with Busch coming in second.

After the race, he explained what happened in the crash with Elliott.

“There’s no question. I know I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap,” Busch said, via FOX: NASCAR. “… I knew he was there and I knew I needed to get in line as quick as I could … and I just misjudged it. I made a mistake and clipped the the nine there and spun him into the wall. I hate it for him…”

"I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap."- Kyle Busch on his incident with Chase Elliott pic.twitter.com/zH4ZLGKDz4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2020

Ironically enough, one of Busch’s license plates on his mask says “4GIVE ME.”

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images