Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson currently doesn’t have a job in NASCAR.

But even if he did, NASCAR reportedly still wouldn’t let him return to racing.

The California native was suspended by NASCAR and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing last month for using a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson, who since has been replaced in the No. 42 Chevrolet by Matt Kenseth, was instructed to complete a sensitivity training program before he could be reinstated.

The 27-year-old recently completed the course, but will remain suspended when the 2020 NASCAR season resumes May 17 at Darlington Raceway, Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Wednesday.

Here’s Stern’s report:

The sensitivity training course that @KyleLarsonRacin completed fulfills that requirement from both @NASCAR and @WorldOfOutlaws. ➖ However, Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR, and that is likely to continue on through the season re-start at Darlington next week. pic.twitter.com/2DuZ3nTMyf — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 6, 2020

An avid dirt racer, Larson — who owns a sprint car team — will compete Friday in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. It will be the series’ first race since early February.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images