Kylian Mbappe knows well what makes a high-functioning soccer team.

The France and Paris Saint-Germain superstar credited the fine form Liverpool has demonstrated throughout the 2019-20 Premier League season on its work ethic and the ability of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. The keys to success Mbappe cites have helped the Reds amass a 25-point lead atop the Premier League standings and have taken Liverpool to within two wins of its first English league title in 30 years. Liverpool’s quality has caught the eyes of Mbappe from afar.

“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League,” Mbappe said. “They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

Mbappe’s remarks will raise eyebrows not only because of his stature in soccer but also because rumors have linked him with a potential transfer to Liverpool. His contract will expire in 2022, and PSG undoubtedly will be reluctant to sell the 21-year-old, whose shining performances for France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup cemented him among the top players of the present and future. Nevertheless, Liverpool has rejoined the ranks of European soccer royalty, and Mbappe is one of the few players who likely would command a place in the Reds’ attack upon arriving at Anfield.

While Mbappe’s praise for the Reds is far from a “come-and-get-me” plea, his comments undoubtedly will add fuel to the aforementioned rumors, as the summer transfer window approaches.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images