Boston Celtics fans want nothing more than to see Kemba Walker someday dust Kyrie Irving on the basketball court. Brooklyn Nets fans obviously want the opposite.

Well, Irving also can’t wait to match up against his fellow All-Star point guard.

Irving over the weekend joined an Instagram Live session hosted by professional basketball player Darryl “Truck” Bryant. At one point, Irving was asked about rumors that he wants to face multiple players, including Walker, in a series of 1-on-1 games.

“Me and K-Walk, I want that matchup,” Irving said. “I want K-Walk. Me and K-Walk … we have to. Me and K-Walk, that’s my matchup. I want K-Walk. … That’s my big bro. You know we got mutual respect, but I know everybody wants to see it — out of New York, New Jersey. Every time we play against each other it’s always a game. He gave us 40, I gave him 40.

“Back-and-forth, that’s just part of where we grew up.”

Listen to Irving talk about Walker at the 1:40 mark in the following video, which contains some NSFW language:

Honestly, it would be hard to bet against Irving in any 1-on-1 game. Sure, he’s relatively undersized, but his ball-handling and shot-making abilities are second-to-none.

Make it happen, guys.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images