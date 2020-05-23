Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World class athlete Lionel Messi and Barcelona could be returning to the pitch in just a few weeks.

And whether you argue that he or Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer on the planet, you’ll be happy to hear that Spain’s La Liga has received the green light to resume play very soon.

The soccer league announced Saturday that Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed La Liga would be cleared to resume its season as early as June 8.

The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport – including #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank – as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.#BackToWin pic.twitter.com/OjjV61pnBf — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 23, 2020

Per ESPN’s Alex Kirkland, the league hopes to come back June 12, with a rivalry game between Sevilla and Real Betis anticipated to be the first match played.

The 2019-2020 La Liga season was suspended March 12. It will be the second of Europe’s five elite soccer leagues to return to play, following the German Bundesliga, which ended its hiatus last Saturday.

Spain was hit pretty hard by the pandemic, with over 282 thousand confirmed coronavirus cases and over 28 thousand deaths in a country with a population of 46 million.

As for when or if Ronaldo and Juventus will return, there’s no word yet on if Italy’s Serie A will finish its season.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/La Liga