La Liga is about to join the fray of reanimated soccer competitions.

La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed to Spanish newspaper Marca on Friday the country’s top soccer league will resume play June 11, according to The BBC. Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez last week authorized La Liga to resume as early as June 8, and the league has decided to return to the field just three days later. Tebas also revealed La Liga’s 2020-21 season will begin Sept. 12.

La Liga, which suspended play March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak, will become the second of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume its 2019-20 season. Germany’s Bundesliga returned May 16, and England’s Premier League announced Thursday it will begin play again June 17. Hours later, Italy sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed Serie A will resume play June 20.

France’s Ligue 1 canceled the remainder of the season in April after the French government banned sports events until September.

Barcelona leads La Liga’s standings by two points over second-place Real Madrid with 11 rounds of play remaining.

