It’s tough to imagine Cam Newton will find a starting quarterback job at this point.

That said, there might be one team out that seemingly could give the 2015 NFL MVP an actual chance at seeing the field.

The Steelers have been identified as a potential landing spot for Newton for some time now. LaDainian Tomlinson, for one, believes it would make sense for Pittsburgh to pursue the dual-threat signal-caller. Not only is it tough to bank on Ben Roethlisberger staying healthy for an entire season, the Steelers also could use an upgrade over Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges.

“I think at this point it would be a great option,” Tomlinson said Tuesday on NFL Network. “You don’t have to pay Cam starter money. He’s already admitted he’s willing to be a backup, so you can bring Cam Newton into your clubhouse, get a look at him for an entire season and then decide if you want to sign him to an extension. Having him in the building where you can see him practice each and every day and see how healthy he really is, I don’t see anything wrong with it.

“When you look at these two quarterbacks — when you compare them both, Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger — since 2015, they have similar numbers. Passer rating is almost the same. When you look at the touchdown-to-interception ratio, it’s two-to-one for both of them. They have the same physical attributes. Big, imposing quarterbacks with big arms, mobile guys. So it makes sense to me to have Cam Newton come into that locker room and play for the Steelers.”

The Steelers aren’t the only team that could benefit from a boost to their QB room. Undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon sits behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart in Seattle, thus making one NFL insider “intrigued” by the idea of Newton joining the Seahawks.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images