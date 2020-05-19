Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is hoping NBA players like him, who have a preexisting health condition, will be considered if the league attempts a restart in the near future.

Nance has Crohn’s disease. And while the 27-year-old has used therapy to help him have a successful five years in the league, the disease suppresses his immune system.

“I would hope there would be an understanding if someone didn’t feel comfortable coming back that’d you get a pass,” Nance told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Monday. “Just because you may look like the picture of health, some people have issues you can’t see.”

Nance told ESPN he was “absolutely terrified” after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, as he had recently played against Gobert. As you may recall, Gobert’s positive test ultimately lead the NBA to indefinitely suspend the 2019-20 season in mid-March.

“We’re young and you know the kind of shape players are in, you’d like to think (the virus) wouldn’t be what it could be for others. But you don’t know,” Nance said. “I’m still scared and don’t want to get it.”

Nance reportedly has consulted various specialists, who have told him the drug he’s been on for the past 10 years has shown to be helpful in fighting an infection for those with his condition.

It’s given Nance the reassurance to return to the Cavaliers’ facility and do individual workouts over the past two weeks. He’s hopeful to play if the league is able to resume.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images