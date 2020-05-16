Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is in the news after a warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday.

He was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm along with New York Giants corner Deandre Baker, and Dunbar also was wanted on four more counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

But according to his attorney, five witnesses have signed sworn affidavits that exonerate Dunbar of the alleged robbery of jewelry and money the NFL players have been accused of, per the Miami Herald’s David Ovalle.

“Dunbar’s defense lawyer, Michael Grieco, said on Friday that the five witnesses — the same ones cops interviewed in obtaining the arrest warrants — attested that Dunbar was in no way involved,” Ovalle on Friday reported. “He said he presented the affidavits to the Broward State Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors are still requiring Dunbar turn himself in to be jailed.”

Grieco stressed his client’s innocence, while accusing the Miramar police department for bragging about the warrant on Twitter, even “tagging” the Seahawks account.

“I have never in my career seen a police department so excited about arresting a celebrity,” Greico said, via Ovalle.

Miramar police disputed that claim, offering that officers never held a press conference or granted any interviews about the investigation, and only put it on social media after getting overwhelmed with media requests, according to the department’s spokesperson, Tania Rues.

Rues said the four victims and one witness Grieco is referring to all identified Dunbar under oath, and that “if any of them have changed their stories, we would welcome them to come back to the Miramar police station for a new statement.”

According to the arrest report, witnesses were conflicted on whether Dunbar was armed.

Neither he nor Baker had a prior criminal record. Dunbar recently was traded from the Washington Redskins to Seattle.

