The sporting public has recognized Liverpool’s amazing accomplishments in the 2019-20 season to date.

Jordan Henderson won he BBC Premier League Player of the Season award Thursday after topping a vote among BBC.com visitors. Henderson received 23 percent of the vote, edging Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, who garnered 17 percent, and third-place finisher Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City.

The top three for the Player of the Season award: 1) Jordan Henderson (23%) 2) Sadio Mane (17%) 3) Kevin de Bruyne (14%) Live: https://t.co/QDGhtu7wC2#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/BMin5g60Wu — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 7, 2020

With 55 percent of the votes, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the BBC Premier League Manager of the Season award. Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed the BBC Premier League Young Player of the Season honor, having netted 47 percent of the votes.

Henderson, Mane and Alexander-Arnold featured in the BBC Premier League Best XI, as did Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah.

Voters chose Watford’s 3-0 win over Liverpool on Feb. 29 as the BBC Premier League moment of the season. The astonishing result ended the Reds Premier League unbeaten streak at 44 games.

Liverpool’s haul of BBC awards was expected, as the Reds amassed a 25-point lead atop the Premier League standings and were two wins away from their first league title in 30 years when play was suspended in mid-March due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Regardless of when play resumes, Liverpool and its stars will be favorites to claim some of the more prestigious Premier League honors, such as the Professional Footballers’ Association’s and Football Writers’ Association’s respective awards.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com