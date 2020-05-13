Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mick Lombardi became the New England Patriots’ third wide receivers coach in as many years this offseason.

Lombardi’s promotion — he was New England’s assistant quarterbacks coach last season, his first on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff — was reported last month by The MMQB’s Albert Breer and confirmed Wednesday by new Patriots wideout Marqise Lee.

“For the most part, I’ve talked to the receivers coach, Coach Mick,” Lee said in a video conference with New England reporters. “Just trying to stay on top of my things with him.”

This is the first positional coaching job at any level for Lombardi, whose father, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, worked with Belichick in both Cleveland and New England.

The 31-year-old Lombardi previously served as a Patriots scouting assistant from 2011 to 2012, a low-level coaching assistant with the San Francisco 49ers from 2013 to 2016 and the New York Jets’ assistant quarterbacks coach from 2017 to 2018.

Lombardi succeeds Joe Judge, who coached New England’s wide receivers and special teams last season before leaving to become head coach of the New York Giants. Judge replaced Chad O’Shea, the Patriots’ receivers coach from 2009 to 2018.

New England’s receiving corps currently consists of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Lee, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olsweski, Quincy Adeboyejo, Devin Ross and undrafted rookies Will Hastings, Jeff Thomas, Isaiah Zuber and Sean Riley.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images