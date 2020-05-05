Marshawn Lynch had an abbreviated return to the Seattle Seahawks last season, but he appears to be eyeing a more long-term stay.

It’s been a fascinating couple of years for the running back. After not playing in 2016, he returned for two years with the Oakland Raiders. He retired again in 2019, but after injuries wiped out most of Seattle’s backfield, he came back just before Week 17 and played the final game of the regular season, as well as both of the Seahawks’ playoff games.

And though he just turned 34, it doesn’t appear he’s insistent on calling it a career for the third time.

During an appearance on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Monday, Lynch said his agent, Doug Hendrickson, is in talks with Seattle.

“Well, it’s almost on that ‘expect the unexpected,'” Lynch told Scott Van Pelt on Monday when asked about his future. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, (expletive), I’m lookin’ good. So I ain’t really trippin’ too much.”

Chris Carson is the bell cow in the Seahawks’ backfield, but they do also have Rashaad Penny, who broke out at the end of the year as a pass-catching back before injuries shortened his season. While they do have some depth options beyond those two, bringing Lynch back in a complimentary role probably wouldn’t hurt.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images