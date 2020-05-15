Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Members of the two most recent World Series teams are coming together for a good cause.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes and Washington Nationals southpaw Patrick Corbin will team up to host the “Call Of Duty: Warzone Charity Royale” on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. ET.

The duo wants fans to be their teammates for the tournament. Those who wish to take part it in must be at least 18 years old.

“The top 4 athlete’s teams will receive 20%, 15%, 10%, & 10% of the bids to donate to the charity of their choosing.” the statement from 32 Auctions read. “The remaining amount will be split equally among the athletes to be donated to the charity of their choice. The chosen charities include: No Kid Hungry, Pros for Heroes, The Florida Mental Health Coalition, Samaritan’s Purse, Louisville YMCA, Sufficient Grace and Homers for Heroes. Additionally, the two fans on the winning team will receive some signed memorabilia.

Corbin already donated 500 N-95 masks to Fairfax County Health Department. He noted this video game tournament is a “unique way” to help others who are struggling to find entertainment during these times.

“There’s a lot of people that are really struggling during these times,” Corbin said, via WJLA. “We are trying to figure out unique ways to help.”

J.D. Martinez also is taking part in the event.

Click here to see a full list of participants and full rules.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images