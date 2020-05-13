Tom Brady is on a new team, but Matt Light is expecting to see more of the same from the star signal-caller.

A tall task awaits Brady in his 21st NFL season. Following a two-decade run in New England, Brady will have to learn a brand-new offense for a team looking to snap a lengthy playoff drought. Brady, who turns 43 in early August, also is behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, which currently is preventing teams from congregating.

Still, Light believes Brady will be motivated as ever and make the most of his loaded arsenal of weapons in Tampa Bay.

“I think what you’re gonna see will be Tom Brady at his best,” Light told fellow ex-Patriot Willie McGinest in an interview for NFL Network. “I mean, when you guys would give him a hard time on the field at practice it elevated everything that he did. …It elevated his game. Well, there are a lot of doubters, there are a lot of haters. There always will be. Tom is gonna use that to come out on fire, and that’s how I see it. I see him utilizing a guy like Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), who he has a lot of faith in. He knows that he’s gonna be where he needs him to be, so he’s got an easy outlet any time he needs to get rid of the ball. I think he’s got a lot of other receivers who understand the system down there and they understand what the coaches have asked them to do. I think you’re just gonna see the best of what Tom Brady brings to any organization. It will be fun. It will be a lot of fun.”

Brady will have an opportunity to silence his critics from the get-go in his Bucs tenure. Tampa Bay will open its 2020 regular-season slate in New Orleans against Drew Brees and the Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images