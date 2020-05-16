Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nothing gets the internet fired up quite like some #RealEstateWatch.

Whenever an athlete puts their house on the market, people are quick to believe that it’s some sort of sign that said player is about to be leaving — and sometimes that’s true. The biggest recent example was the fiasco with Tom Brady’s living situation, when he put his Brookline home on the market right before the start of what ultimately was his final season with the New England Patriots.

So when Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford put his house on the market recently, peoples’ ears perked up.

The actual reason, Stafford’s wife Kelly said, is because they’re about to have their fourth child they don’t want to be around all the water for safety reasons.

However, that didn’t stop some folks on Twitter from joking about/likening the situation to when Brady’s house popped up on Zillow.

We know how this ended for one QB 😂 https://t.co/as6whFCNj9 — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) May 15, 2020

tHis iS wHaT tOm bRaDy dId lAsT yEaR! — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) May 15, 2020

He must hate Matt Patricia and is going to Tampa Bay next season — PatsNation (@N3Pats) May 15, 2020

Brady was 41 with 1 year left in his contract. Stafford is 32 years with 3 years left in his. Absolutely nothing different here. Stafford to Tampa Bay to replace Brady confirmed. https://t.co/atBeTLNkhu — BrendanRiley_ (@BrendanRiley_) May 15, 2020

I've read this one before. It ends with the QB signing with Tampa Bay https://t.co/dxUH7RA14p — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 15, 2020

Fun stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images.