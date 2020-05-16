Nothing gets the internet fired up quite like some #RealEstateWatch.

Whenever an athlete puts their house on the market, people are quick to believe that it’s some sort of sign that said player is about to be leaving — and sometimes that’s true. The biggest recent example was the fiasco with Tom Brady’s living situation, when he put his Brookline home on the market right before the start of what ultimately was his final season with the New England Patriots.

So when Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford put his house on the market recently, peoples’ ears perked up.

The actual reason, Stafford’s wife Kelly said, is because they’re about to have their fourth child they don’t want to be around all the water for safety reasons.

However, that didn’t stop some folks on Twitter from joking about/likening the situation to when Brady’s house popped up on Zillow.

