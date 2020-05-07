Professional sports leagues in the United States are itching to return following the COVID-19 outbreak. But some health and safety concerns still remain for players, staff and fans alike.

And, naturally, Mark Cuban has something to say about that.

The Dallas Mavericks owner appeared on the latest edition of the “77 Minutes In Heaven” podcast, where he discussed when the NBA might resume play. Cuban made it clear he’s looking out for the well-being of every person involved in re-opening the NBA.

“The problem obviously is that because we can’t test people, then we cannot assure anybody’s safety, whether they’re basketball players or anybody else,” Cuban said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Even though we can try to take all different kinds of precautions, it’s just not worth it — particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they’re going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways. So I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward.”

Understandable.

Look, all of us sports fans would love to get games back as soon as possible. But as Cuban noted, that might not necessarily be the best option should we want sports to continue long term until a vaccine is created.

Perhaps practicing a bit more patience, especially in certain parts of the country, would do us some good.

