Megan Rapinoe and her teammates insist they’re not down for the count.

The United States women’s soccer team superstar and vowed Friday night via Twitter she and her teammates will continue their fight equal pay. Rapinoe issued the message in response to United States District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner’s decision to dismiss their equal-pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. Rapinoe, and the 27 other players involved in the lawsuit said they’ll appeal Klausner’s decision.

USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn reacted similarly to Klausner’s ruling.

Rapinoe, Morgan, Sauerbrunn and Co. were seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as they contend U.S. Soccer systematically underpaid them for years compared to the U.S. men’s team. Although Klausner dismissed the equal-pay claim, he did allow their claim of inferior treatment regarding travel, lodging, medical care and other areas to go forward.

A trial on these matters is scheduled to begin June 16 in Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images