Megan Rapinoe and her teammates insist they’re not down for the count.

The United States women’s soccer team superstar and vowed Friday night via Twitter she and her teammates will continue their fight equal pay. Rapinoe issued the message in response to United States District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner’s decision to dismiss their equal-pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. Rapinoe, and the 27 other players involved in the lawsuit said they’ll appeal Klausner’s decision.

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn reacted similarly to Klausner’s ruling.

Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality. https://t.co/s1VWfF2IG0 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 2, 2020

If you know this team at all you know we have a lot of fight left in us. We knew this wasn’t going to be easy, change never is. https://t.co/BfXqAAtCZ5 — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) May 1, 2020

Rapinoe, Morgan, Sauerbrunn and Co. were seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as they contend U.S. Soccer systematically underpaid them for years compared to the U.S. men’s team. Although Klausner dismissed the equal-pay claim, he did allow their claim of inferior treatment regarding travel, lodging, medical care and other areas to go forward.

A trial on these matters is scheduled to begin June 16 in Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images