Metta World Peace is no more.

World Peace, formally known as Ron Artest, once again has changed his name. The former Los Angeles Laker now officially is known as Metta Ford-Artest, and explained his reasoning on the “Inside The Green Room With Danny Green” show.

“My name now is ‘Metta … Ford-Artest,” he said, via CBS Sports. “I actually took my wife’s last and added it to mine.”

Ford-Artest first changed his name prior to the 2012 season because he simply was “tired of Ron Artest.” He then tried to again in 2014 while playing for the Chinese Basketball Association, wanting to be called what translated to “The Panda Friend.”

Maybe this one will actually stick.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images