We have lived under deception for more than two decades.

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary revealed Sunday that Michael Jordan’s well-documented “flu game” was actually due to food poisoning.

Jordan, as the documentary depicted, suffered from food poisoning while in Salt Lake City before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. After ordering a pizza, which was delivered by five (!) people, Jordan was sick throughout the night and felt sick and weak the next day.

He wouldn’t miss that night’s game, however. In fact, it was exactly the opposite.

Jordan went off in true Jordan-fashion as he scored 38 points on 13-for-27 from the field with seven rebounds. It prompted Twitter to sound off on the new development.

