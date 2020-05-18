Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We have lived under deception for more than two decades.

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary revealed Sunday that Michael Jordan’s well-documented “flu game” was actually due to food poisoning.

Jordan, as the documentary depicted, suffered from food poisoning while in Salt Lake City before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. After ordering a pizza, which was delivered by five (!) people, Jordan was sick throughout the night and felt sick and weak the next day.

He wouldn’t miss that night’s game, however. In fact, it was exactly the opposite.

Jordan went off in true Jordan-fashion as he scored 38 points on 13-for-27 from the field with seven rebounds. It prompted Twitter to sound off on the new development.

Here’s what some had so say:

don’t say he’s not relatable pic.twitter.com/0VC2Fe8QaA — Anna Fogel (@AnnaFogel_) May 18, 2020

Delivery pizza. Go figure. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 18, 2020

MJ after eating that whole pizza: pic.twitter.com/ParLmKYaqp — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) May 18, 2020

MJ ate a whole pizza by himself. So I’m just like Michael Jordan. Knew it — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) May 18, 2020

Of course MJ didn’t share the pizza — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) May 18, 2020

So who’s idea was it to order a pizza in MJ’s name?? 🧐🥴 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) May 18, 2020

im just so confused did someone pick up the phone and say hello i would like one pizza for nba superstar michael jordan — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) May 18, 2020

Five Guys deliver one pie. Should’ve known something was up. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 18, 2020

How much poison could have been in that pizza that it required FIVE people to carry it? — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 18, 2020

The man responsible for "The Flu Game". pic.twitter.com/fjl65041Oe — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 18, 2020

MJ was in Utah like pic.twitter.com/mjZea93QH6 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 18, 2020

Toughest starting 5’s Jordan had to deal with: 1) Pacers

2) Random pizza dudes

3) Detroit — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) May 18, 2020

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images