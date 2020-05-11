Mike Evans would have liked to see Jameis Winston back in Tampa Bay, as the pair became somewhat of a dynamic duo over the past five seasons.

That said, the star wide receiver sure sounds pretty stoked about his new signal-caller.

The Buccaneers this offseason replaced Winston with Tom Brady, who’s already made in impact in Central Florida despite having yet to throw a pass for his new team. Evans understands the opportunity to acquire Brady was one the Bucs couldn’t pass up, as the addition of TB12 means much more than just an upgrade under center.

“The opportunity to get Tom Brady,” Evans recently said on an Instagram Live, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times. “Like, that’s Tom Brady, bro. Like that’s the greatest of all-time. He’s franchise changer. Like he’s about to change the franchise. Like, ticket sales are going through the roof. Like prime time games. And he understands the game of football to nobody else understands that level besides the greats and it’s going to be great to work with him, you understand what I’m saying. The young receiving corps we got, the tight ends we’ve got, we’ve got Gronk coming in…it’s going to be great for the city. And it’s going to be just great overall. Hopefully we have a great season, everybody stays healthy and it pans out the way we want.”

One has to imagine Evans is itching to take the field and get to work with his new quarterback. But as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, it remains to be seen when the Bucs and the rest of the NFL will have the green light to congregate.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images