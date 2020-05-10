Cam Newton still is without a home in the NFL.

The quarterback is about to be 31, and has proven himself to be a starter in the league, with an MVP season and Super Bowl appearance on his résumé.

But injury history and price tag seemingly have kept Newton on the market, leading to speculation about which teams in need of a signal caller might consider signing him.

Depending on how you see it, the New England Patriots are one of those teams in need of a true and tested starter, as they currently are rolling with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

One former NFL executive, however, doesn’t think it’s the right time for the team and Newton.

Here’s why NESN contributor Mike Lombardi, in a story for The Athletic, isn’t ruling out the possibility, but also isn’t convinced.

“But the Patriots have a much better team around Stidham, which will help their chances of making him successful. Still, Stidham is an unproven fourth-round pick who is believed to be the potential starter and veteran Brian Hoyer as the backup. They also have little cap room. Most of their dead cap money lies with players not currently on the roster. From Tom Brady to Antonio Brown and Stephen Gostkowski, the Pats are in salary cap jail. They have two choices, either redo offensive guard Joe Thuney’s franchise deal or bite the bullet and wait until next season when they have upwards of almost $100 million of room. Still, if Newton’s medical and price tag aligns with the Patriots’ salary cap thinking, I would never rule them out as potential suitor.

“Newton could play well in New England. He would have to accept the structure and culture, but his love of football and his love of winning would allow him to adapt. However, the timing is not right: the Patriots don’t know his medicals and they don’t have starter money to pay.”

When healthy, Newton is a well-above average quarterback, and it’s looking like with his medical history, he’ll sign somewhere on a short, incentive-heavy deal.

Maybe he’ll spend so much time on the market that his value depreciates enough to where head coach Bill Belichick is willing to bring him into New England.

