Fenway Park has seen a lot of iconic moments throughout its tenure.

But which one stands out the most?

MLB.com on Sunday named each ballpark’s best moment in history. And Boston Red Sox fans likely will agree with their choice.

“Oct. 17, 2004 (Game 4 of ALCS)

“No offense to Ted Williams, Yaz and Bullpen Cop, but there’s one play in baseball history (a history that has a lot of stolen bases!) that’s known as “The Steal,” and it’s this one,” MLB.com’s Will Leitch wrote.

Relive it below:

We swear it gets closer and closer each time.

Of course, “The Steal” helped spark the comeback against the New York Yankees in Game 4 before Boston did the impossible and came back from being down 3-0 to beat New York and eventually win the World Series.

Ah, memories.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images