If Major League Baseball begins its 2020 season in July like it reportedly hopes, there will be shortage of taking precautions to ensure the safety of everyone.

Commissioner Rob Manfred joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday to discuss all things baseball, and outlined what MLB will do when it comes to testing for the coronavirus.

“All of our players would be tested multiple times a week,” Manfred said. “PCR testing to determine whether or not they had the virus. That testing would be supplemented less frequently by antibody testing, as well.

“… In addition to testing we are going to be doing temperature checks and symptom analysis for each individual each and every day in addition to the actual testing.”

And what if a someone tests positive?

“What we will do is the positive individual will be removed from the rest of the group,” Manfred said. “There will be a quarantine arrangement in each facility and in each city. And then we’ll do contact tracing for the individuals that we believe there was contact with and we will do point of care testing for those individuals to minimize the likelihood that there’s been a spread.”

Despite a lot of unknowns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and sports in general, the commissioner is hopeful baseball will be played this summer.

“I think it’s hopeful that we will have some major league baseball this summer,” Manfred said. “We are making plans about playing in empty stadiums. As I’ve said before all of those plans are dependent on what the public health situation is and us reaching the conclusion it will be safe for our players and other employees to come back to work.”

Well, only time will tell to see if this all comes to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images