Things may be looking up for Major League Baseball.

MLB officials reportedly met virtually with the MLBPA on Tuesday to discuss a plan to return to action with a potential July start to the regular season.

The meeting addressed more than just the regular season, as the two sides reportedly discussed everything from a second spring training, to implementing a universal designated hitter rule and even the logistics of how finances would work.

