Will the Boston Red Sox plant an arm on their farm in one of the more fateful decisions about their future?

MLB.com’s Jim Callis on Wednesday predicted the Red Sox would pick right-handed pitcher Mick Abel in the first round of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft. Drafting Abel, a senior at Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore., at No. 17 would buck a trend Callis expects to see among MLB teams, in which most draft from college baseball’s particularly deep talent pool.

“High school catchers and right-handers are the Draft’s scariest demographics, and this scenario would be the lowest the first prep arm got taken since … way back in 2019, when the Pirates selected Quinn Priester at No. 18,” Callis wrote. “The Red Sox don’t appear to be going conservative despite losing their second-round choice for sign stealing, because they’re also in on (high-school outfielder Pete) Crow-Armstrong and (high-school shortstop Ed) Howard.”

Abel only now is coming to our attention, but he must have a high upside in order to have caught Callis’ eye already.

The Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB reportedly have agreed to shorten the 2020 MLB Draft from 40 to just five rounds. The Draft is expected to take place between June 10 and 11.

